Kartik Aaryan Unveils First Look Of His Action Flick 'Shehzada', Announces Release Date

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' was the talk of the town ever since its announcement. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik's fans are even more excited about his upcoming films. Now, the actor has unveiled his first look from 'Shehzada' and has also revealed the release date of the film.

Sharing the first look of Shehzada, Kartik wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023".

The movie was announced in 2021. Sharing the news of his new movie, Kartik wrote, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan".

Kartik started shooting for the film in October 2021. Sharing a behind the scene picture, Kartik wrote, "Shuru".

Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film is a remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Apart from Kartik, The movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. This will be Kartik's second collaboration with Kriti as they have previously worked together in Lukka Chuppi.

Talking about Shehzada, producer Bhushan Kumar had said, "I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam, and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'".

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani, The movie earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office and was a huge hit at the box office. Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Dhawan has previously directed the romantic comedy Dishoon and the action film Dishoom. Kartik will star in Fredy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well. Meanwhile, Kriti will star in Adipurush, along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen in Ganpath, along with Tiger Shroff.