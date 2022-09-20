Kartik Aaryan Travels Economy, Fans Welcome ‘Most Humble’ Bollywood Star With Applause | Watch

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his blockbuster film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.’ Sequel to the 2007-Akshay Kumar film, the film emerged as the biggest hit of 2022. But that hasn’t changed Kartik’s morals and values.

Recently, the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’ star was in Jodhpur to attend a National Youth Conclave. While returning from the event, the star chose to fly economy as a ‘common man’. This gesture of Kartik was well received by the co-passengers of the plane.

As soon as Kartik boarded the aircraft, the passengers in the flight gave him a heartfelt welcome and he was received with a huge round of applause. Known for his down-to-earth nature, Kartik won the hearts of his fans yet again with his non-starry gesture.

Several pictures and videos from the same went viral on social media, with fans calling him the ‘most humble’ star in Bollywood. One fan wrote, “The most humble nd sweetest Super Star EVA !! nd Litreally the love nd Craze for Bhoolbhulaiya 2 is still remains constant frr !! @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan Rock Star Rooh Baba's Supremacy it is !!”

Another fan wrote, “He is d sweetest n most humbled Superstar of Bwood! N d way he is continuously saying thank u to everyone,is actually soo sweet! U teach us all how to be grounded even after immense success n fame, proud of u @TheAaryanKartik Sabke mummy papa ka fav #KartikAaryan.”

Some fans even got emotional seeing their favorite star get greeted with such warmth. “Sorry but I got tears in my eyes man. Just look at this video,You have gained so much fame, so much of stardom this year,but you have always remain so humble,so down to earth always. SUPERSTAR KARTIK AARYAN ruling hearts of people of every Age group,” read a comment.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan’s last release, the horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. He will be next seen in director Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ alongside Kriti Sanon. The film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023.

Apart from ‘Shehzada’, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and director Kabir Khan’s next untitled film.