Kartik Aaryan To Work With Shraddha, Ranbir Kapoor For Luv Ranjan's Untitled Film? Here's What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen space in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled movie. However a lot of details about the film are still under wrap, but if media reports are to be believed, then Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2-starrer Kartik Aaryan is also expected to join the Kapoors. The actor reportedly will make a special appearance in Ranbir and Shraddha’s movie.

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the director of the film is likely to add a cameo in film. As a result, Kartik will share a scene with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. “Kartik and Luv have known each other for many years, and are extremely fond of each other. So when the idea came up, they were both extremely excited to collaborate for this special appearance. Kartik’s sequence in the film will also feature Ranbir and Shraddha. Ranbir and Kartik too share a great equation,” a source cited by the entertainment portal said.

However, an official confirmation regarding the announcement is yet to be made. Kartik Aaryan came to the limelight after he appeared in Luv Ranjan's film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was released in 2011. Later, Kartik did several of Luv Ranjan's films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Akaash Vani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Meanwhile, on Kartik's work front, the actor is currently basking in the glory of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film features Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie did wonders on the big screens and garnered 230 crores till now.

“I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations," Kartik was quoted as saying by News18 Showsha.