Kartik Aaryan To Team Up With Kabir Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala For His Next

Filmmaker Kabir Khan has announced his next venture in collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala. He took to Instagram and shared a post, saying that the film would be based on a ‘fascinating true story and the shooting will begin next year.

Sharing the news Kabir Khan wrote, "I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas. We start shooting early next year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

The untitled project, based on a true story, will be jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Khan, known for critically-acclaimed films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and 2021's cricket-drama "83".

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the announcement in a post on its official Twitter handle and revealed that the film will go into production in 2023.

"Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year. Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big-scale spectacle is based on a true story," the post read.

Aaryan, who recently delivered a box office hit with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", took to Instagram and wrote that the project is "very special" to him.

"Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favourite filmmakers @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala sir," the 31-year-old actor wrote.

Meanwhile, this film will mark Nadiadwala and Khan's second collaboration after "83", which was headlined by Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in "Freddy" and "Shehzada", which will be released theatrically in February 2023.