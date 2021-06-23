Kartik Aaryan took to his official social media handle to share the news with fans. He posted a motion poster of the film to make the announcement. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in the new lot and as a result, he is being roped in for interesting projects one after the other. And as per the recent announcement, the actor is all set to feature in Sajid Nadiadwala's film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' as the main lead.

Kartik took to his official social media handle to share the news with fans. Along with uploading a motion poster of the film, he wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha... A special film with special people"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The director of the film is Sameer Vidwans, while it's written by Karan Shrikant Sharma. Co-produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishore Arora, Satyanarayan Ki Katha will release next year in 2022.

The film will be a love story and as per the actor, this will be an unforgettable one. Talking about Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik was quoted by SpotboyE saying, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor’s vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining.”

Meanwhile, talking about the film, Sajid Nadiadwala said, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience."

For the unversed, the film's director Sameer Vidwans and producers Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures won a National Award for their films Anandi Gopal and Chhichhore respectively in 2019.

So guys, how excited are you for the film? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal