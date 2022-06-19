New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali last collaborated for 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. And now fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to work together for another. Ending the wait of lakhs of fans, Kartik and Imtiaz might be coming together for a new project after Love Aaj Kal. A few days back, both the director and the actor were spotted in the city. Pictures of the duo surfaced online and fans were quick to speculate that the duo during the meet might be to discuss a new project after all.

As per media reports, the discussion for this new project is also on. “It is true that Kartik and Imtiaz are planning to do a film together and they are currently working on getting it finalised. The subject of this new film will be in the same space that Imtiaz’s stories are usually based on. It’s going to be the kind of film that Imtiaz loves to make. It will be different and yet is expected to be one of the biggest films of the calendar year," a source was quoted as saying by ETime.

The duo last worked in Love Aaj Kal. The movie also starred Sara Ali Khan. However, the film did not do well at the box office, but Kartik was happy to be a part of it. During an interview, Kartik revealed that as an actor he learned a lot from the film Love Aaj Kal and he was not bothered about how the film went on the big screens.

Meanwhile, on Kartik's work front, the actor is currently basking in the glory of recent success 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Further, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada, Freddy, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen