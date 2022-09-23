Kartik Aaryan To Buy Luxurious Duplex In Mumbai's Juhu: Reports

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the glory of his blockbuster hit film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, is currently on the lookout for a new home. According to new reports, the ’Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ star wants to move away from his current home into a luxurious duplex in the suburbs of Mumbai.

According to a report in ETimes, “Kartik wishes to move from his current home to a sprawling new duplex home in Juhu wherein the location is also close to Anil Kapoor’s home. However, the actor’s hunt for that ideal abode is not proving to be easy.”

The report further added that despite looking at several properties, Kartik has not yet been able to zero down on any home. “Though Kartik Aaryan finds a home ideal, something or the other goes to change his mind. The ‘Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety’ actor hasn’t been impressed with the properties that he has seen so far.”

Mommy dearest, Mala Aaryan is also helping her dear son to find a new house. “Kartik is being helped in the house-hunting process by none other than mommy dearest, Mala Aaryan.”

Kartik is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ opposite his ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kiara Advani. Recently, the actor shared a picture of a clapboard with the title of the film written on it. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will arrive in theaters on June 29, 2023.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kriti Sanon, which will release on February 10, 2023. The film will mark Kartik’s second collaboration with his ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star.

Apart from these, Kartik will be sharing the screen with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ star Alaya F in ‘Freddy’. The film has been bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and is being touted as a romantic thriller. Kartik will then start working on Hansal Mehta’s next, ‘Captain India’.