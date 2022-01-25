New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one of the favourite actors of Bollywood. His acting skills leave everyone in awe every time he makes an appearance on the big screen. However, from last year, the actor has found in the soup ever since he was dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2. As per reports, he was outcasted due to his unprofessional behaviour towards the film. Now, once again, he has been called 'extremely unprofessional', but this time it's producer Manish Shah.

As per a report in India Today, Kartik, who will be next seen in Shehzada, an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has threatened the makers to 'walk out' if the film releases in theatres.

“The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him," Manish was quoted saying in the India Today report.

He further added that he had known Shehzada producers for 10 years, and he can't let people, who are close to him, lose Rs 40 crores, so he dropped the idea of releasing it on big screens. By doing this, he lost Rs 20 crores. "I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don’t know him," he added.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Netflix's Dhamaka, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. Apart from Shehzada, he has a few more films in his kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv