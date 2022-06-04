New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor has heavily promoted the film and also shared a sneak peek of his promotions on Instagram. He also expressed his gratitude towards his fans as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore. Among these things, Kartik Aaryan took to social media and told everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Kartik wrote on Instagram, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya".

Fans wish him a speedy recovery. One person wrote, "Get well soooooonnnnn and take careeee". Meanwhile, another fan commented, "Take Care Kartikkk".

This is the second time that Kartik got Covid-19.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav