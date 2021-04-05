Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and in the film, he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is stress-free and he just can't contain his happiness as he tested negative for coronavirus after 14 days of home quarantine. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor announced the good news with a post on Instagram in which he was flaunting his hair and was showing off a negative sign with his finger.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the post with the caption, that read, "Negative...14 din ka vanvaas khatam...Back to work."

As soon as he shared the picture on his Instagram, fans bombarded the comment section with heart faced emoticons and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "wahh mubarak ji mubarak."

Another user wrote, "yayay.. i prayed for you.."

Yet another wrote, "waah subha subha good news."

In just a few hours of sharing the post, it had garnered, 586,102 likes, at the time of writing this article.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On Saturday, he shared a post on Instagram in which he shared a picture of himself and wrote a caption, that read, "waiting for my report." He even added sign of positive and negative with it. Well, from his post, it makes it clear that he was waiting for his report. As he shared the post, fans started commenting on it. Many of the users wrote, "negative hi hoga bhai chinta nahi karo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik tested positive for coronavirus on March 22. He announced his health update on Instagram in which he shared a picture of a positive sign and his caption read, "Positive ho gaya.. dua karo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several lined up projects. He will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is being helmed by Anees Bazmee and in the film, Kartik will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dostana 2 in which he is starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma