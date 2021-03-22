Making the announcement on his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan asked his fans and followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said that he has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Making the announcement on his Instagram account, the 30-year-old actor asked his fans and followers to pray for his speedy recovery.

"Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (sic)," the actor said.

Kartik, who along with Kiara Advani walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week, has been regularly active on social media to motivate fans to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. His famous hashtag trend '#CoronaStopKaroNa' also got viral on social media where he had been asking fans to stay in isolation and take the pandemic seriously.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and others have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan who was shooting for his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor is the pipeline.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma