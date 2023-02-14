Kartik Aaryan Talks About Sara Ali Khan's Dating Profile; Kriti Sanon Reveals His Secret Talents

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all set for the release of their upcoming movie, Shehzada, which will hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. The actors are currently on a promotional spree and recently in an interview with ETimes, the duo talked about the dating profiles of their Bollywood peers, during which they revealed many secrets.

During the conversation, Kartik Aaryan talked about Kriti Sanon's dating profile as he stated, "she doesn't need a dating app." For Kartik, Sanon said, "I can be your Shehzada but... Just saying, character dheela hai." Kartik even talked about his rumoured ex-girlfriend-actress, Sara Ali Khan. He said, "Namaste, Darshako."

For Ananya Panday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said, "Serial Chiller. That's her bio on Instagram I guess." "I'm Malang Malang. No. Night Manager. Night Manager!" Kriti's opinion on Aditya Roy Kapur's dating profile.

For Tiger Shroff's dating profile, Kriti said, "Tiger... Can do flips. I flip too much and that means a lot of things. I'm flexible." Kriti further talked about Kartik Aaryan's secret talents. The Mimi actress said, "He has a talent of... whenever you ask him if he's single or not, he doesn't say either and he laughs it off and the question passes. I don't know how he manages to do that."

When the interviewer asked Kartik if he was single, he replied, "I don't know, you tell me." To this, Kriti said, "See, he doesn't say yes or no. How will I know if you're single or not? It doesn't matter if I'm single or not. That's a secret talent that nobody realises."