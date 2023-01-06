Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Shehzada’s Trailer To Be Released On January 12: Report

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' is one of the most anticipated films of 2023, where the makers have already unveiled the first look of the film and a short teaser introducing the audience to the protagonist of the film.

Ever since then, the speculations on the release of the trailer of 'Shehzada' have been in the limelight and fans can't keep calm for the launch. 'Shehzada' will be released on February 10, with almost a month left for the release of the film, the trailer launch of 'Shehzada' will take place at a grand level in Mumbai.

According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, the trailer launch of 'Shehzada' will take place in Mumbai on January 12, where the trailer will instantly hit the digital world. Filled with punches, color, swag, music, and Kartik Aaryan's one-liners, the trailer is set to jet off.

The report also stated that right after the launch in Mumbai, the lead pair of the film will be off to Jalandhar to celebrate Lohri on January 13. The trailer will be screened on the occasion of Lohri and in the presence of 100s of people including the cast of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The trailer launch event will then move to Kutch where on January 14, the team will be seen celebrating Makar Sankranti and screening the trailer of 'Shehzada' in the white desert of India. With the end of the three-city trailer launch, the campaigning and promotion session will soon start in motion, where the leading pair will be seen going from city to city promoting their project.

'Shehzada' is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the extended cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy, whereas the music is given by popular composer Pritam.

Talking about Kartika Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's workfront, Kartik Aaryan recently gave a hit performance in his OTT release 'Freddy.' After 'Shehzada', the actor will be seen in Sameer Vidwans 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with Kiara Advani, Anurag Basu's 'Aashiqui 3', Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Hera Pheri 3', and Kabir Khan's untitled drama. He also has a 'Captain' project in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan which was average at the box office. After 'Shehzada' she has 'Adipurush' with Prabhas and 'Kill Bill ' remake in her kitty.