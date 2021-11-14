New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Be it his acting or interacting with fans Karik Aaryan is loved by one and all. He is considered one of the most relatable actors in B-town. Recently, after making an appearance with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 15 to promote his upcoming film Dhamaka, the actor was spotted gorging on some street food in town.

Yes, Kartik was having Chinese from a food van on his Lamborghini bonnet when he was snapped by paparazzi present there. The actor was seen dressed in the same black jacket which he was wearing when he visited Bigg Boss sets. This means straight after the shoot, he drove to have some roadside food.

He was accompanied by a friend who was wearing a white shirt and they were seen eating out of the van. When media personals got close to them with cameras, Kartik said, "bhaiya khaane ka documentary ban jayega".

The video of the same found its way to the internet. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen playing a journalist named Arjun Pathak in his next film 'Dhamaka' which has been directed by Ram Madhavani. The film has been pitched to us as an intense action-thriller which also stars actors Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in key roles. It is set to release on Netflix on November 19.

On the other hand, apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik has a few more projects lined up across different genres including 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy'.

So, guys what are your thoughts on Kartik's video? Do let us know,

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal