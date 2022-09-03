Kartik Aaryan has bought a new house and has been sharing images on her Instagram. The actor recently gave a glimpse of his beautiful house as he prayed to Lord Ganesh before starting work on the film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha'. The actor shared a picture where he can be seen praying to lord Ganesha with folded hands and eyes closed.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture where he can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. The actor can be seen worshiping Lord Ganesha. However, what caught netizens' attention was the big glass windows and the beautiful decor. The living room of the house has a temporary podium on which the idol of lord Ganesha is situated. Meanwhile, Kartik's pet Katori is also seen lying behind him on the carpet.

Describing the decor of the house, beautiful white flowers can be seen on the wall and on the ceiling, and the wall has white textures in them.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Shubharambh #SatyaPremKiKatha Ganpati Bappa Morya,” and dropped the emoji of folded hands.

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the pictures went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Meanwhile, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also commented on the picture and wrote, “Wah wah! Congratulations.” On the other hand, Avika Gor commented, “Look at that lil one!”

Meanwhile, Kartik will once again reunite with Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The duo was seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', and the movie turned out to be a massive hit among fans. The film was released on May 20 and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also featured Tabu in a pivotal role. The movie had a gross worldwide collection of Rs 266 crore. For the unversed, the film is the second highest Hindi grossing film of the year till now.