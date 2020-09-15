Actor Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to his picture and posted a fire emoticon in the comment section.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kartik Aaryan has been spending much time at his home due to COVID pandemic. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts giving his followers a chance to peek into his life. The 29-yr-old has dropped yet another amazing photo on social media. He shared a selfie on his Instagram wherein he is drenched in sweat post-workout.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared his midnight workout picture in which he is wearing a grey coloured vest completely drenched in sweat. The actor added a quirky caption to it and said, “Midnight workout Was so busy doing nothing in the day.”

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's fans left several comments on his photo and complimented him for his good looks. One of the users said, "Damn, you are a snack!", while another said, "U never stop being handsome"

Check the post:

View this post on Instagram Midnight workout 🏋️‍♂️ Was so busy doing nothing in the day A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onSep 14, 2020 at 12:04pm PDT

Actor Bhumi Pednekar also reacted to his picture and posted a fire emoticon in the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan is pretty much active on social media and never fails to impress his fans by his witty post. On the work front, Kartik will be seen in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 in which he is starred opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Apart from this, he also has film Dostana 2 in the pipeline with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Dostana 2 will be directed by Colin D'Cunha.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma