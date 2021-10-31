New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one hell of an entertainer and his films often made people laugh. But do you know what helps him as stress buster? Well, it's his 'Sacha Pyaar'. No points for guessing, we are talking about cute little dogs with whom the actor shared a video.

Kartik took to his official social media handle to share a video where he can be seen wearing a tangerine coloured t-shirt. The actor is chuckling with excitement as he gets mobbed by a 'paw'-erful crowd. He is seen surrounded by his adorable guests who are playing around his arms and head as he is sitting ahead of his couch.

Posting the video on his Instagram, Kartik captioned it as Sacha Pyaar'

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Isn't it the cutest video ever? Well, fans could not contain their emotions and poured them all out on the post. One user commented saying, "Hahahah cutee," meanwhile another one wrote, "Doggy kitna lucky hai jo k ki pass hai." Part from that many dropped hearts and liked the post as well.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has quite a few projects in his kitty, he will soon be seen in, 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Apart from this, his upcoming film Freddy is also on the list and it is going to be a potential milestone in his career. This is because the film is expected to showcase Kartik's departure from soft genres of comedy, romance and drama and it presents a completely different side of him as an actor; that of an intense actor.

In the film, Kartik will be essaying the role of Arjun Pathak, a journalist who gets a chance to realign his career after he gets a phone call from a terrorist. The film that also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash is set to hit the screens on November 19.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal