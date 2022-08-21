Kartik Aaryan Shares BTS of Shehzada's 'Epic Climax', Calls It Hectic And Difficult | See Here

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his film 'Shehzada' and keeps sharing some behind the scene pictures and videos on social media. The actor recently shared the BTS of the climax scene of his film and said that it was the most difficult and hectic scene in the film. For the unversed, Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and stars Kriti Sanon as well.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax. that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it. #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai".

To this Ronit Roy commented, "I can’t wait to see this picture too. This picture is as special to me as you are to me"

Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his film Shehzada last month and it looks intense. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023."

He wrapped the Haryana schedule of Shehzada and thanked fans for their love and support. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule."

Moreover, Kartik also shot a song for the film, which is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "First song with Master Ji. Actually Master G - G for Genius. Something really different from what i have done till date. Wait for it".

Shehzada was earlier supposed to release on November 4, 2022. The movie will release next year on February 10, 2023. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. He will star in Freddy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well.