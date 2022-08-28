Kartik Aaryan Shares Adorable Video Of 'Chote Rooh Baba' Singing 'Ami Je Tomar' | Watch

Kartik Aaryan's recent film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was one of the most successful Bollywood films in 2022. The audience is still showering a lot of love on Kartik for his performance in the film and Kartik is grateful for all the love and support. He recently met a little fan, who was dressed as his character Rooh Baba and the kid also sang 'Ami Je Tomar' for Kartik.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Chote Rooh Baba. Their unconditional love and affection is my biggest wealth #BhoolBhulaiyaa2".

He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Shehzada'. He shared a BTS picture of the Shehzada climax scene. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for Ten hrs after the Epic Climax. that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time. One of the most difficult, hectic and again a new zone for me. Just can’t wait for you guys to see it. #10thFeb2023. Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai".

His co-star Ronit Roy commented, "I can’t wait to see this picture too. This picture is as special to me as you are to me".

Meanwhile, he will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani again and will be seen in the romantic film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. Sharing the release date of the film, Kartik wrote, "29th June 2023 in Theatres !! #SatyaPremKiKatha".

Meanwhile, Kartik shared the first look of Satya Prem Ki Katha on Kiara's birthday. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem".

Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his film Shehzada last month and it looks intense. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023."

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada was earlier supposed to release on November 4, 2022. The movie will release next year on February 10, 2023.

On the work front, he will star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. Kartik will be seen in Freddy, which also stars Alaya F.