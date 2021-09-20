Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting in Panchgani where he lost his way while driving and asked police for help. Scroll down to know more and watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one of those actors who have made it on their own in Bollywood. Without a godfather or a film family backing him, he has become one of the leading heartthrobs of the youth. And as his stardom is increasing, it is hard for him not to get attention in public. A similar incident took place when the actor was in driving in Panchgani.

He is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Freddy in Panchgani where he lost his way to the destination. While driving and looking for directions, he happened to come across a few cops on the road and asked for their help. But guess what? The policemen before helping him out took out their phone and clicked a selfie with the actor.

Yes, even the cops couldn't contain their excitement after seeing Kartik in front of them. A video of the same has found its way to the internet where Kartik is seen smiling and interacting with the cops

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Freddy, the film is being helmed by Shashank Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The romantic thriller went on floors in August this year. In a statement, Kartik Aaryan said, “As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures.”

