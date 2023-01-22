Kartik Aaryan Says He Is '100 Percent Single' When Asked About His Past Relationships With Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently made many revelations during a recent interview with journalist Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. The Shehzada actor was left speechless after he was questioned about his past relationships with the co-stars of his previous movies.

When Sharma brought up the topic of his many affairs with his leading ladies, Kartik responded that he is used to these stories by now. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor said, "Sir, I will tell you the truth only, but I am thinking how many truths! sir, I like coffee so if anyone asks me to go out then I know that the person will also have coffee so I tend to go with them for that reason. I am a very generous person and that news comes out... beyond that there is nothing I have created no record. If two people are seen together, that is all that takes to create news that they are dating.. I think that if I go out to have coffee with you then also they will say the same!"

Later, the journalist also mentioned Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's names to which Kartik replied that all his dates are only with the producers. He further noted, "Main 100% single hoon, main kisi ke saath nahi hoo.. meri saari dates locked hai agle do saal tak main Sajid (Nadiadwala) Sir ke saath hai. Mere paas time nahi he coffee peene ka." (I am 100% single.. all my dates are locked for the next two years, I am working with Sajid Sir. I don't have time to drink any coffee now.)"

It is pertinent to note that Kartik Aaryan was reportedly dating Sara Ali Khan and the duo broke up shortly after their film Love Aaj Kal's release, while the Dhamaka actor was also linked with Ananya Panday.