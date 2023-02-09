Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Spotted Chatting Together, Fans Ask If This Is For A Movie?

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have established themselves as the rising stars of the current generation and fans loved their chemistry in 'Love Aaj Kal'. However, during the promotion of the film, their off-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours. Later, it was rumoured that the two have broken up but they have neither talked about their relationship. On Wednesday, Kartik and Sara were spotted together again.

The pictures were shared by the paparazzi Instagram account Viral Bhayani and the two can be seen chatting together.

After these surfaced on social media, fans wondered if Sara and Kartik are back together or if they are working on a project.

Both Sara and Kartik were dressed in casual outfits. Sara wore a white crop top, whereas, Kartik looked dapper in a checkered blue shirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Shehzada, which is all set to release in theatres on February 17, 2023. He will reunite with his Lukka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon for this film. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He is currently shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He has also signed a big-budget film with Kabir Khan.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey. Sara will also star in Laxman Utekar's next directorial along with Vicky Kaushal.

Sara will be seen in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', which will be set in the 1940s during India's freedom struggle. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Sara will essay the role of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in 1942.

Ae Watan Mere Watan will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie is directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui.