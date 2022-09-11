Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Spotted Catching Up At An Award Show, Fans Say 'Please Patch Up Karlo' | Watch

It's no doubt Kartika Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan had a history in past. The Bollywood actors were rumored to be dating each other. However, the duo remained tight-lips about their relationship as they neither accepted nor denied the rumours. After dating for a while, both the actors parted ways and remained quiet about their breakup. However, recently Sara and Kartik were spotted at an award function where the duo was seen chatting to each other.

A video of Sara and Kartik surfaced online where they were seen sitting together at a table as they can be seen interacting with each other. Apart from that, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Sara applauded Kartik when the actor won the best actor award for his film Dhamaka. The Kedarnath also congratulated him.

After the duo reportedly parted ways, this is not the first time that they crossed paths at the event. Both the actors were spotted at another award show where they even posed for the paparazzi together.

For the unversed, in 2020, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan shared the screen space for the film Love Aaj Kal 2. During the time of the shooting of their movie, the duo was reportedly to be dating.

Take a look at the video here:

Recently, Sara Ali Khan made an appearance on KJos iconic chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 where the host confirmed that the Kedarnath actress dated the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor in the past.

“Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," Karan said to which Sara said, 'yeah'.

Meanwhile, recently, Sara has been hitting the headline as the rumours sparked that the actress is reportedly dating cricketer Shubman Gill after she was papped having dinner with him.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan's work front, the actress will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal.