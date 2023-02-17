Kartik Aaryan Reveals WHY He Returned His Fees For Shehzada, Turned First-Time Producer

Kartik Aaryan's latest release 'Shehzada' marked his debut as a producer in the film. The actor recently opened up on the circumstances that led him to return his fees as an actor in the film and released on Friday.

'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and released on February 17. It was initially to be released on February 10, however 'out of respect for Pathaan' the film was pushed a week back and finally released on February 17.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan was asked by ETimes, about cutting down his fees for the film and only working on profit-share as a producer for the film. Kartik Aaryan humbly replied, "For this one. Initially, I was not on board as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis."

He further stated, "The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came."

He continued, "Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so... both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one's (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget."

He also said, "And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot right now."

Kartik Aaryan thus said that 'Shehzada' film may look great because the fees of the actors were slashed and many other things were also not involved, as it was a mid-budget film.

Kartik Aaryan also spoke about being a producer and said at the trailer launch of the film, "We face problems while working on films. All films have their share of problems. I am always fully involved in the films I do. It is always about being all in. The credit for this goes to my producers who gave me the producer credit."

'Shehzada' also features Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in prominent roles. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' where South superstar Allu Arjun played the lead role.