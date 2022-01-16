New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan currently has a huge fanbase and is the nation's heartthrob. The actor is one of the finest and talented actors in the industry. Recently, during an interview, the actor opened up about many fakes news items about him. And one among those fake news claimed that he married a fan. The actor said that he found the article ‘laugh-worthy’.

While having a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said that during a promotional event, one of his fans came and expressed her desire to marry him. Based on that conversation, a journalist published the news regarding their wedding.

“Once, an article came on a portal that said I have married a fan. That was one instance where I really laughed out loud. A fan wanted to marry me, and she came to one of my promotional events. Someone overheard that conversation and published the news that I married a fan. For me, it was very laugh-worthy, because I felt, ‘That’s all you heard?’,”Kartik was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama in Hindi.

Kartik also showed his gratitude towards his fans for getting this level of love, fame, and success. “It is because the audience has shown interest in whatever I do. I wonder sometimes if it is possible to give back the same amount of love. I try as much as I can. I spend time with my fans, but the kind of love they shower on me is unprecedented, and I am so happy and lucky to get so much love,” he said.

The 'Dhamaka' actor often interacts with fans. Recently, a fan got Kartik's face tattooed on his chest, and Kartik peeled off the bandage. The actor also met two of his female fans who reached his apartment complex to get a glimpse of him. Sharing the video with both these fans, he wrote on Instagram: “This love. This is what I live for. This is my drive. This is everything. To all my fans, most genuinely, I’m blessed to have y’all, can never thank y’all enough but shall keep trying.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen