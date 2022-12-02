Kartik Aaryan Reveals How 'Freddy' Took A Toll On His Mental Health: 'I Became A Loner'

Kartik Aaryan's recent release 'Freddy' received mixed reviews, however, critics and people are loving his performance playing the titular role of Freddy. The film also features Alaya F. in the leading role whereas the film is directed by filmmaker Rohit Dhawan.

According to a report by IndiaToday.in, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he became extremely disturbed during the shooting schedule of the film as pushing himself more to achieve and get into the character of 'Freddy.'

Kartik Aaryan spoke clearly stating, "It took a toll on me. This entire journey of Freddy's character took a toll on me. I almost became a loner myself because of how the character was. He has a certain body language and is an introvert. It played with my mind as well. I had many sleepless nights and thoughts about the film and the character. I went into hardcore prep for Freddy but it is amazing to see the results."

The actor further confessed that in the dark thriller scenes, Kartik has to portray being a loner which was a challenging role for him. However, he started to maintain the same body language and attitude after the wrap of the shoots as well stating, "I felt like Freddy in many moments during the shoot."

Kartik Aaryan was also asked if it took him a while to get out of his character where the actor recounted his memories and added, "Yes, I had to introspect, for sure. So, I went from Freddy's shoot to 'Shehzada', which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, and he noticed that there is a different Kartik there. The way I was speaking and talking, the way I looked, we had to shift the schedule of the film because of all this." The director of the film Rohit Dhawan also realized Kartik's behavioral shift.

For the unversed, 'Freddy' is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The plot of the film revolves around Kartik Aaryan's character Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy and awkward dentist, who believes to have found her soulmate in a patient named Kainaaz Irani. The following story then goes around the betrayal and revenge panel in the depths of multiple secrets and tales.

Meanwhile, Karthik Aaryan is working on Rohit Dhawan's next release titled, 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor will also be seen in Sameer Vidwans' 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kiara Advani.