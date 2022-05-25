New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the glory of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. Now, in an interview, Kartik revealed that he has dated a Bollywood actress in the past. This comes as huge news for Kartik's fans. However, Katrik refrained from naming the actress. Kartik also talked about various things during the interview, and one among them was infidelity in the industry. The actor also mentioned that whenever a group of celebs go out for dinner or lunch, how pictures of two get published, therefore sparking dating rumours.

“If two actors are working together and go out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were ‘spotted’ together. People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends? If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later,” Kartik Aaryan told Ranveer Allahabadia aka beerbiceps, as cited by Hindustan Times.

When Ranveer further asked Kartik about the challenges he faces during the time the duo was dating, Kartik said, “It is not about this profession, it is more about person to person."

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan appeared on Koffee with Karan, where she revealed that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan. After this, several rumours surfaced online which stated that Kartik and Sara are in a relationship. However, the duo never made their relationship official in public.

Meanwhile, talking about Kartik's professional front, then his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a massive hit. As per the data, the film garnered over Rs 66 crore in four days and is now inching close to Rs 100 crore mark. Apart from this, the actor will next appear in Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie is expected to hit big screens in November 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen