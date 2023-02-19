Kartik Aaryan Reveals 'Correct Nahi Lag Raha Tha' To Release 'Shehzada' Alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster 'Pathaan'

Kartik Aaryan recently disclosed the reason for postponing the release of his film Shehzada by a week, which was due to the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. According to Kartik, the decision was made by Shehzada’s producers as they believed that it would not be appropriate to release their movie while Pathaan was still performing well in theatres. Kartik also mentioned that he is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and supported the decision to delay Shehzada's release.

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first film in four years and was released in theatres on January 25. The movie is a thriller that features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in leading roles, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The plot revolves around a spy, played by Shah Rukh, who emerges from seclusion to prevent the terrorist organisation Outfit X from executing a devastating attack on India.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik divulged, "The decision was mostly of the producers and directors. Main fan hoon Shah Rukh sir ka waese bhi toh mujhe toh accha hi laga ki jab yeh shift karne ka decision horaha tha. Because woh ek tareeke se jab film aarahi hoti hai, not that I'm saying ki koi chota koi bada, I'm saying ki already woh run karrahi hai woh film. Woh bohut acche se chali hai film. Uske saath wahape aana woh correct nahi lagraha tha producers ko, so they took a call to just delay it by a week jisme kuch aesa dikkat nahi lagraha tha (Since I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan, I was pleased with the decision to postpone the release of the movie. At the time of the decision, one movie was already running well, and it did not seem appropriate to release our film alongside it. Hence, the producers decided to delay the release of their movie by a week). We went ahead with it."

Discussing about watching Pathaan, Kartik stated, "Maine dekhi, (I not only watched it) but I also reacted to it. Mujhe toh bohut acchi lagi. Kaafi acchi lagi mujhe. Mujhe infact Shah Rukh-Salman sir saath mein dekhne ka mauka mila bohut time baad woh mereko bohut zada acha laga (I loved it. In fact, I got to see Shah Rukh-Salman sir come together after a long time which I liked the most)."

Kartik's Shehzada for earlier slated for release on February 10 but hit the theatres a week later on February 17, following the massive success of Pathaan. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy. It is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.