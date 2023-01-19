Kartik Aaryan Rents Shahid Kapoor’s Luxurious Juhu Home For THIS Whopping Amount

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action entertainer ‘Shehzada’, also turns producer with the film. According to reports, the actor has now leased an all-new apartment, owned by fellow actor Shahid Kapoor.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan has leased an apartment from Shahid Kapoor on Juhu’s Tara Road. The report further added that the stamp duty and registration revealed that the rent is for 36-months.

“The lease transaction was done on January 12, 2023. Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor has done the transaction on the actor’s behalf with Mala Tiwari, Kartik Aaryan’ mother, according to documents accessed through zapkey.com,” the report in Hindustan Times added.

The report also revealed details of the apartment. “The property is spread over 3,681 sq ft on the ground floor and basement with two parking spaces in the compound. The lease terms indicated a 7% escalation in rent every year.”

“Kartik Aaryan will be paying a monthly rent of ₹7.5 lakh in the first 12 months, ₹8.02 lakh in the second year and ₹8.58 lakh in the third year. The actor has paid ₹45 lakh as security deposit,” the report added.

Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll since his last film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a monstrous success at the box-office. The film went on to collect over Rs 180 crore and was dubbed as a blockbuster hit. The film starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles and was directed by Anees Bazmee.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Shehzada. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun’s superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also marks Kartik Aaryan’s debut as a producer.

“It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film,” the official statement by the makers of Shehzada read.

Shehzada releases in theaters on Valentines Day 2023.