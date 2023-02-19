Kartik Aaryan Receives Ticket From Mumbai Traffic Police In ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ Style, Will Leave You In Splits

Kartik Aaryan never leaves his fans unattended from any angle. His latest release 'Shehzada' saw a slow start at the box office but received immense praise for his performance in the film. After delivering hits in 2022 like 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' and 'Freddy' the actor is still soaring high as he has a pipeline of work commitments.

Recently, the actor made headlines for parking his luxurious Lamborghini Urus in the no-parking zone as the 'Shehzada' star visited Siddhivinayak temple with his parents to offer their prayers. The Mumbai Police thus issues a ticket most interestingly.

Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side!

Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. #RulesAajKalAndForever pic.twitter.com/zrokch9rHl — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 18, 2023

On Saturday, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Traffic Police shared the picture of his car on their timeline and wrote a witty caption, which read, "Problem? Problem yeh thi ki the car was parked on the wrong side! Don't do the 'Bhool' of thinking that 'Shehzadaas' can flout traffic rules. # RulesAajKalAndForever."

Reacting to this quirky way of Mumbai police, several netizens hailed the Mumbai police social media handlers and wrote, "It's nice to make an example. But such proactive duty needs to be practiced all over the city." While another comment read, "Sirf ek 'Shehzada' ko fine maarke aapko lag raha hai ke 'Dhamaka' kar diya. Lekin is Mumbai ki 'Bhool Bhulaiya' mein aise shahazade har nukkad pe milenge. Yeh kaisi 'Luka Chuppi' khel rahe ho aap? Kabhi toh wrong side drivers ka bhi 'Punchnama' karo ji."

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' success, the film's first-day box office collection was highly low. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the first-day collection of the film which minted Rs 6 Crores and since then had a dull pace.