Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Slapping Paresh Raawal In 'Shehzada', Says 'I Was Hesitant'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming entertainer 'Shehzada.' As the cast of the film released the trailer, Kartik Aaryan confessed to being hesitant in one scene of the film.

Talking about it at the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan revealed that he felt apprehensive about slapping his senior actor Paresh Rawal in the film, as he admitted to becoming uncomfortable during the shot of the film.

However, Paresh Rawal tried to calm him and boosted the actor. According to a report cited by ETimes, Kartik Aaryan said, "Even I was apprehensive. It's thanks to Paresh ji that the scene got alleviated. I was confused about how to perform."

He further added, "We don't slap actually and it's shot in a particular manner that makes you believe that I have slapped him. Lekin galti se kabhi bhi lag sakta hai. But there needs to be that trust between co-stars. Aur yeh ek timing ka khel hai. And he's the king of such comic timing."

Kartik Aaryan also mentioned the way Paresh Rawal guided him where the senior actor said, "Tu tension mat lena. Kheench ke maarna. Film ke mood mein jaana " Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of Kartik Aaryan's onscreen father in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The trailer of 'Shehzada' was released on January 12 in Mumbai, where the trailer opens with Kartik Aaryan talking about taking action, instead of indulging in conversations with his family.

Beating the goons like a total action hero, his character's contrasting side is also seen next as he is a foodie. However, he eventually finds the truth about his real father and sets on a quest to live like a 'Shehzada.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

'Shehzada' is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film titled, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' starring Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedkar, and Manisha Koirala in prominent roles.