Kartik Aaryan Pens Sweet Note For 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Director Sameer Vidwans On His B'Day | See Pic

KARTIK Aaryan is currently shooting his romantic film 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha'. For the film, he will reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Kartik has been sharing updates about the film with his fans on social media and has posted some behind the scenes pictures as well. The actor shared another BTS picture from the sets on hid director Sameer Vidwans' birthday.

Shating the picture, Kartik wrote, "Satyaprem Ki Katha ke vidwan kathakar ko janamdin ki shubhkaamnaayein. SaPrem, Sattu."

To this Sameer replied, "Dhanyawad mere Sattu. Bohot, bohot saara pyaar."

Before starting shooting for the film, Kartik shared his first look from the film with Kiara Advani. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Sattu Aur Katha. Love Story Begins Today !! #SatyaPremKiKatha".

Earlier, Kartik and Kiara shared the release date of the film. Sharing the release date with soulful music, Kartik wrote, "29th June 2023 in Theatres !! #SatyaPremKiKatha".

On Kiara's birthday, Kartik announced the film. Kartik also revealed that his character's name is 'Satyaprem' and Kiara's character name is 'Katha'. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha".

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha will be a love story and stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

On the work front, Kartik has recently wrapped up shooting the Haryana schedule for Shehzada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik has also announced that he will star in Aashiqui 3 and the movie will be directed by Anurag Basu.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Kiara, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. The movie was a box office success and earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

He has also announced a film with Kabir Khan and further details are yet to be revealed. He will star in Freddy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well.