Kartik Aaryan On Doing Rooted Films Like 'Kantara' In Future: 'I Would Love To...'

KARTIK Aaryan had a successful year and emerged as a rising star of Bollywood. The actor was first seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, which became a box-office hit. His recent OTT release 'Freddy' also received good feedback from the audience. In a recent interview, Kartik was asked if he would like to do a grounded movie like 'Kantara', and he said that he would love to do so.

Kantara also emerged as one of the most successful films of 2022. The movie has become the talk of the town ever since its release and was praised by the superstars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

While speaking to Zoom about doing a rooted film like Kantara, Kartik said, "I would love to do rooted films, grounded films. Main khud bohut desi hoon yaar. Mera khoon pura desi hai. Mujhe aesi filmein dekhne bhi mazaa aata hai aur karne ka bbhi shauq hai."

Meanwhile, Kartik will reportedly star in 'Hera Pheri 3'. While promoting Freddy, Kartik was asked by Siddharth Kannan if he has seen a meme of him being called the 'replacement star'.

To this, he replied, "A lot of people sent it to me! I found it funny. You see it and you enjoy! I am happy… Sometimes it’s good to not be ignored. I used to fear being ignored because I’ve always been ignored. For the longest time and for years."

The actor further added, "But now is the time I feel it’s tough to ignore me. I’m happy. That fear doesn’t come anymore. I’m now quite out there, there are a lot of things happening in my life, and sometimes it feels overwhelming but that’s not in my hands. I’m going with the flow."

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. He recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming action film Shehzaada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He is currently shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He has also signed a big-budget film with Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Kantara is now streaming on Prime Video. It is also streaming on Netflix in English and Hindi.