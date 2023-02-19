Kartik Aaryan On Being Spotted With Sara Ali Khan In Udaipur: 'Surprised Only One Or Two Pictures Surfaced'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are the rising stars of the current generation and impressed their fans with their chemistry in 'Love Aaj Kal'. The two were rumoured to be dating as well but neither confirmed nor denied it. Recently, Kartik and Sara were seen together in Udaipur and fans wondered if they are working on a movie.

While talking about his meeting Sara in Udaipur, Kartik said he is surprised that only one or two pictures surfaced on the internet.

While promoting his film Shehzada, Kartik told Sidharth Kanan, "We happened to be at the same place so someone ended up taking our picture. There were a lot of people there who were taking our pictures, I am surprised only one or two pictures surfaced."

Talking about if he is doing any project with Sara, Kartiik said, "As of now, there is no such announcement."

In the viral pictures, both Sara and Kartik were dressed in casual outfits. Sara wore a white crop top, whereas, Kartik looked dapper in a checkered blue shirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was seen in Shehzada, which was released on February 17, 2023. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be seen in Satya prem ki Katha with Kiara Advani and the movie will release in 2023.

Meanwhile, he has signed a film with Kabir Khan but the details about the film are not revealed yet. He will be seen in Aashiqui 3 as well.

Whereas, Sara Sli Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re. She will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, which will release on Prime Video. She will star in a film with Vicky Kaushal.