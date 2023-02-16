Kartik Aaryan On Being Compared To Allu Arjun, 'I Have Seen Same Pattern During Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie Shehzada is the remake of South superstar Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Owing to this, Kartik is now being compared to the Pushpa star. Reacting to this, the B-town heartthrob stated that he does not care about the comparisons because he is being compared with every actor after his every release.

According to Pinkvilla, talking about the comparisons, Kartik recently said, "With every film, I am being compared to something or someone. So I am okay with not reacting or not thinking about it. When I was offered the film also, I never thought of such things. Because I know that these things always happen with every film - I have seen the same pattern during Bhool Bhulaiyaa and now again during Shehzada."

"This is a normal question which has been asked again and again to me. But I am okay, I have done my own things and with the character. And I hope what I have done, people will like it," he further noted.

Kartik Aaryan is touted as one of the most versatile actors in the B-town industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Shehzada, which also stars Kriti Sanon. A day ahead of its release, the teaser of Shehzada was screened on Dubai's iconic building, Burj Khalifa, which is definitely a proud moment for the entire team.

On Thursday, Kartik headed to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen greeting his fans in Dubai ahead of the screening of the Shehzada teaser. Sharing the clip from his Dubai visit, Aarya wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #burjkhalifa."