Kartik Aaryan Not Replacing Akshay Kumar In ‘Hera Pheri 3’: Suniel Shetty Clarifies Rumors

The highly awaited third installment in the comedy film franchise ‘Hera Pheri’ is finally in the works. With fans keen on seeing the epic trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty coming back on the big screen, the news of Kartik Aaryan replacing the ‘Ram Setu’ star came as a surprise.

Suniel Shetty has now clarified all such rumors and cleared the air about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama for an interview, the ‘Dharavi Bank’ star clarified that Kartik Aaryan has been approached for a different role.

"That would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument,” Suniel Shetty said during the interview.

Suniel Shetty added that he would sit down with Akshay Kumar and try and talk him through to do the film. “That void will always be there. What finally happens is something that needs to be seen. I am not aware because I am genuinely busy with Dharavi Bank. I have had no time to sit down and work on all this. After November 19, I'll sit down and understand and talk to Akki and others and see what happened,” the actor said in his interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Recently, Akshay Kumar had confirmed not being a part of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. At the HT Leadership Summit held recently, the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star said, “Hera Pheri’ has been a part of me. A lot of people have memories and even I have good memories of it. But I feel sad that we haven’t made the third part for so many years. The film was offered to me but I was not satisfied with the screenplay and the script. I was not happy with it.”

“I have to do what people want to see. So I backed out. For me, ‘Hera Pheri’ is a part of life, my journey in a huge way. I’m equally sad about it and that I’m not able to do the third part. But I’m not happy with the way things have shaped up creatively,” added Akshay Kumar during the media interaction.