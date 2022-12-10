Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaah Bhatia Arrive In Style For Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai Concert | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh, the multi-faceted talent known for exceptional singing and acting skills, is on the roll with his musical tour 'Born to Shine.' The actor was seen performing in Mumbai on December 9, as a part of his tour, where many popular faces of the Bollywood industry were seen including Vijay Varma, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and many others.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen arriving at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in his brand-new car, where he captured by the paparazzi with his black casual jacket look paired up with a black t-shirt and matching trousers.

OTT's own favorite Vijay Varma was also seen in an all-black look which included sneakers and a matching cap.On the other hand, actress Tamannaah Bhatia kept a high-fashion casual look, with white spaghetti she completed the look with ripped denim trousers and a high messy bun.

One of the most popular couples in Bollywood Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also made their presence, where the actress took to her social media to share some pictures and videos with her husband, proving that they had a gala time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is all set to start the shooting of his upcoming project with Imtiaz Ali and Parineeti Chopra, titled, 'Chamkila.' The film revolves around the life of Punjab's most famous singer couple Amarjot Kaur and Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh is set to play the lead role of Chamkila in the film, whereas Parineeti Chopra will be seen playing his lady love, in the role of Amarjot Kaur. The film's shoot will start on December 11.