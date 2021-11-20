New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kartik Aaryan's much-anticipated film Dhamaka is currently streaming on Netflix. The film is garnering immense praise from the audience, especially Aaryan's performance is being widely hailed by the movie buffs. Now, to promote his film, the actor recently graced the couch of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with his co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Anruta Subhash.

The actor had a blast on the comedy show, and Kapil didn't miss the chance to grill Kartik with his hilarious questions. However, there was one segment that left everyone in splits.

In one of the segments, where Kapil reads out rumours doing around actors, he asked Kartik, "I have noticed, a person is romantic when he isn't in a relationship. As soon as they start dating, then thrill comes along. For example, Kartik has done several romantic movies and suddenly, he's starring in a thriller like Dhamaka. So do we assume that you are confirming your relationship or have you learned how to hide it well?” Answeing this, Kartik sings a Baazigar song, 'Chupaana bhi nahi aata, batana bhi nahi aata.'

Next, Kapil asks Kartik about the dating rumours that spring up just around the time of his film's releases. “Aapko apni kisi co-star se pyaar nahi hota. Khaali promotion karne ke liye aap controversy create kar dete hai (You have never fallen in love with your co-stars. Just for the sake of promotions, you cook up a controversy.) Is it true?”

Replying to this, Kartik first stumbles, but Archana Puran Singh teases him with the same song he sang a few moments ago, leaving Kartik shy.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

For unversed, Kartik has been linked to his co-stars, such as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, but never confirmed his relationship.

Meanwhile, in the film, Kartik essays the role of a news reporter who is caught between garnering TRP for his news channel amid blasts in Mumbai.

