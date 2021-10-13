Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again it will be a treat to the eye for all the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon fans, as the duo is all set to share the screen for their upcoming movie "Shehzada". Kartik took to his social media handle on Wednesday and informed his fans about the movie.

The actor captioned his Instagram post as, “#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince @kritisanon #RohitDhawan". Soon after which, fans spammed his comment section with heart and appreciation emojis. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, the film will be a remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Releasing on November 4, 2022, the film will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Billed as an action-packed, musical, and family film, "Shehzada" went on floors on Tuesday with a massive set erected in the city. Further, the movie will be shot on a different schedule in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai in the coming months.



Director Rohit Dhawan who is famous for making romantic comedy "Desi Boyz" and actioner "Dhishoom" is once again reuniting with composer Pritam for "Shehzada." Meanwhile, producer Bhushan Kumar said that he was looking for an opportunity to work for a big-scale movie for a long time and found the perfect project in "Shehzada"



"I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam, and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'," Kumar said in a statement.



While talking about the work front of Kartik Aaryan then the actor will be seen next in films like "Dhamaka", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" and "Freddy". Whereas Kriti will appear in movies like "Hum Do Hamare Do", "Bachchan Pandey", "Bhediya" and "Adipurush" where she will be playing the role of Goddess Sita.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen