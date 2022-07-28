Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Celebrate As They Wrap Haryana Schedule Of 'Shehzada' | Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' has been hitting the headlines ever since its first look was unveiled. The star cast has finally wrapped up the Haryana schedule of the film and is also partying hard together. Kartik Aaryan shared a fun video in which the star cast and the crew can be seen dancing on 'Desi Boyz' and flaunting their dance moves.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Schedule wrap par party toh banti hai #Shehzada".

Kartik also thanked his fans from Haryana for giving him love. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to #Shehzada #EndOfSchedule."

Kartik recently shared his first look from Shehzada. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Shehzada Returns Home. Feb 10th 2023".

Talking about the film, producer Bhushan Kumar expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rohit Dhawan. He said in a statement, "I'm excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I'm eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam, and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'".

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Kriti and Kartik will work for the second time as they have collaborated previously in Lukka Chuppi. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Bachchan Paandey, along with Akshay Kumar. She will be seen in Adipurush, along with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. She will star in Ganpath, along with Tiger Shroff.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Tabu and Kiara Advani. He will star in Fredy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well.