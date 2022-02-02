New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The much-awaited horror-comedy sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will have got a new release date. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 makers on Wednesday, Feb 2 announced a new date for its release. Now the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer movie will release on May 20th, 2022 in the Cinemas.

It seems, Kartik Aaryan has bowed out of a box office clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Earlier, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was slated to release on March 25, but now it will hit the theatres two months late. Kartik took his Instagram stories to announce the new release date for hi upcoming movie.

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt this week revised their release date and announced March 25 as their release date after its release got postponed due to Covid-19.

Check the announcement here:





Directed by Anees Bazmee and written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik, the film also features Tabu alongside Kiara and Kartik. The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Meanwhile, the horror-comedy was also slated to release in July 2020 but was pushed further to November 19, 2020, due to the Pandemic's second wave in Maharashtra. Later they decided to release the movie on March 25, 2022, after the Maharashtra Government announced the re-opening of theatres.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiya. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy also featured Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali also shifted his new venture Gangubai Kathiawad's release date to February 25, 2022. Starring Alia Bhatt, the movie was earlier slated to release in March as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh