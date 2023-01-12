Kartik Aaryan Hopes 'Shehzada' Is Bigger Hit Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Says 'Our Industry Needs It'

Kartik Aaryan is back with another family entertainer 'Shehzada' after the massive success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Kartik was one of the few actors in Bollywood who saw success in 2022 as both of his films were well-received by the audience. The actor will collaborate with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for Shehzada and both of the actors hope that their film is loved by the audience.

Kartik's last theatrical release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was one of the highest-earning Bollywood films in 2022, which broke the curse of continuous box failures of Hindi films. At the trailer launch, Kartik said that he hopes Shehzada becomes more successful than Bhool Bulaiyaa 2.

Talking about Shehzada, Kartik said, "I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada."

"Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers," he further added.

Kriti talked about the success of Luka Chuppi and hoped that the audience will love her and Kartik again.

"I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi," Kriti said at the trailer launch.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He is currently shooting for SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He has also signed a big-budget film with Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Bhediya, along with Varun Dhawan. She will be seen in Adipurush and Ganpath.