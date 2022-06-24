Kartik Aaryan Gets A McLaren GT As Gift From Bhushan Kumar Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Success

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be a massive hit on the big screens. The movie was widely loved by people and Kartik Aaryan's acting added a cherry on the cake. As the film turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year with inching close to Rs 185 crore, the producer of the film Bhushan Kumar has gifted a luxurious car to the actor.

Yes, you read that right! Bhushan gifted the actor India's first McLaren GT, a luxury sports car. Kartik took to Instagram and shared the pictures of his swanky ride. In the photos, the actor can be seen posing with T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar. Standing in front of the orange sports car, the happiness of the actor is pretty evident in the photo.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha..Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha India's 1st McLaren Gt Agla gift Private jet sir (A new table has been gifted for my Chinese food. The fruit of hard work is sweet, but I never thought it would be India's 1st McLaren GT. Next gift private jet, sir)"

Meanwhile, talking about the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is nearing Rs 185 crore. Sharing more information about the income of the film, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 packs an impressive total in Week 5 [₹ 8.18 cr]… This, despite its presence on #OTT… A rarity, a huge achievement… [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.51 cr, Mon 76 lacs, Tue 66 lacs, Wed 57 lacs, Thu 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 184.32 cr. #India biz"

About the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Talking about the film, then the movie casts Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2006 film that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Ameesha Patel. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is a horror-comedy.