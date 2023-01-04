‘Kartik Aaryan Era’: Fans React After Bollywood Star Spots His Hoarding At London Airport

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is at the peak of his career. Giving back-to-back hits in the past year, the actor has successfully been able to build a long-lasting impression on his audience and has bagged up a pipeline of upcoming projects in his kitty.

Recently, actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a hoarding picture as he spotted himself on the post at London's Heathrow airport. Kartik Aaryan can be seen advertising an international clothing brand with his face on it.

Proud and enthralled by his recognition, the 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' star was seen in a black jacket while endorsing the clothing brand. Keeping a super cool avatar, he kept his serious face on, while the hoarding was hung outside the shopping outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Taking it to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Look who I spotted at Heathrow Airport London.." Using the hashtags of the clothing brand, many prominent celebrities from the entertainment world took over the comment section. Ronit Bose Roy commented, "Truly international!!! Adding a red heart emoticon.

Many fans took over the comment section and heaped praises for the star where one social media user wrote, "Your fans don't lie, when we say, its KARTIK AARYAN ERA going on", while another wrote, "I just wanna see you on Times Square! It's my dream!" Several other social media users wrote, "Superstar spotted a super brand ambassador", while one more wrote, "You are there at Mumbai airport too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his Christmas and New Year in London and France, where on returning to Mumbai, the actor was spotted by paparazzi. Kartik Aaryan was busy vacationing in London with his ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan as the stark resemblance between their shared pictures raised speculations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

However, later on, Reddit confirmed that Kartik Aaryan was in London with Niharika Thakur, who was earlier in a relationship with singer Prateek Kuhad.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's workfront, the actor was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's OTT release 'Freddy' alongside Alaya F. Gaining immense praise for his performance from the critics and moviegoers, the actor has established himself in the B-town race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He next will be seen in Rohit Dhawan's 'Shehzada' alongside Kriti Sanon, and will also be seen opposite Kiara Advani in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.' Apart from these two projects, the actor has also bagged lead roles in 'Aashiqui 3', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Captain India.'