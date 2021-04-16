This news has come as a shocker to all Kartik Aaryan's fans as the Dostana 2's production was already underway. Read on to know why he is fired

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A shocking news has been reported from an entertainment industry that will leave you in a daze. A report is doing rounds that Karan Johar's Dharma Production has fired Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2. He has been kicked out by the production house for his 'unprofessional behaviour' and not just this, as per a report in PeepingMoon.com, Karan Johar's company has vowed not to work with the actor ever again.

This news has come as a shocker to all his fans as the Dostana 2's production was already underway, and replacing an actor in mid-way is rare and is not at all easy. As per reports, Kartik had begun with the shooting and has completed 20 days of the shoot. Well, unprofessional behaviour is not the only reason, reports also suggest that lack of clarity regarding the dates was also the reason to fire Kartik.

As per reports, Kartik's talent management agency was not confirming the dates, and this pushed Dharma to the walls. Well, we don't know whether this information is true or not because neither Dharma nor Kartik has made any official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Kartik was quite excited about the movie, and in several interviews, he had talked about the films and his role, which is new for him. Not just this, back in October 2019, he had shared a pic of his with the Dostana 2's script.

Talking about the film, Dostana 2 is the sequel of a 2008 film with the same name starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya and is helmed by Collin D'Cunha. The film will be based on the same line as the original, however with a twist. It was the first Indian film that talked about homosexuality in an elaborated manner.

