Kartik Aaryan Dating Hrithik Roshan’s Cousin Pashmina Roshan After Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday | Reports

Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan have been dating for sometime now. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Seems like love is in the air for Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star, who recently admitted that he is ‘single’, has found a new love in his life.

If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan is rumored to be dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan. Pashmina, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Ramesh Taurani’s ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, has been seeing Kartik Aaryan for some time now.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Pashmina Roshan have gotten 'too close' recently. The duo have been meeting hush-hush often at each other's place these days.

The report added that whenever Kartik Aaryan is not working, he chooses to chill at his residence with Pashmina and vice versa. The new lovebirds in town are currently playing it cool and make it a point to send their cars racing back to their respective houses to avoid shutterbugs' attention.

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan and Pashmika Roshan have been hanging out quite often at Jio World Drive and it has become their favorite late-night destination. Patisserie Cou Cou is apparently their new favorite joint.

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan was rumored to be dating his ‘Love Aaj Kal’ co-star Sara Ali Khan. The duo dated for several months before parting ways just before the release of their film.

Kartik Aaryan was also rumored to be dating Ananya Panday, who starred along with him in the film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Karan Johar on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ spoke about the duo and asked Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Panday about why the two broke up when they should have ‘kept it together’.

To this, Bhavana Panday replied, ‘Never say never.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar film ‘Freddy’ alongside Alaya F. The film will be released on December 3, 2022 and will have a direct-to-digital release.