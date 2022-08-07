Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Friendship Day With His Dog, Shares Adorable Video | Watch

Kartik Aaryan gave the millennial friendship anthem 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from his film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' and fans still can't get enough of that song. Now on the occasion of Friendship Day, Kartik shared an adorable video with his dog Katori with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' song playing in the background. Fans can't get enough of this cutest video.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "It's #TeraYaarHoonMain day. Happy Friendship day".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is from the film 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety', which gave Kartik immense stardom and the movie was a huge success as well. The movie also starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh.

Meanwhile, Kartik has recently announced a bunch of films. He will be back with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He shared the first look from the film on Kiara's birthday. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem #SatyapremKiKatha".

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a huge hit at the box office. The movie earned Rs 200 crore at the box office and also starred Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav.

He has teamed up with filmmaker Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for a film. Sharing the news, Katik wrote, "This one is very special. Super excited to embark on this exciting journey with one of my favorite filmmaker’s @kabirkhankk and #SajidNadiadwala Sir".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Meanwhile, Kartik has wrapped up shooting the Haryana schedule for Shehzada. He will star opposite Kriti Sanon in the film. Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar.

Apart from Shehzada, he will be seen in Freddy, which also stars Alaya F. He will star in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well.