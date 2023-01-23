Kartik Aaryan Says He Is 'Booked For Next 2 Years': 'Coffee Peene Ka Bhi Time Nai Hai'

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan, who has been keeping busy with a packed schedule, recently opened up about his relationship status and addressed rumors of dating Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Shehzada’ said that he is ‘100% single’.

Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on an episode of ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ and spoke about his relationship rumors with his leading ladies.Though the actor neither confirmed nor denied any such news, the actor laughed off the media attention his personal life receives.

When host Rajat Sharma asked Kartik Aaryan about setting a new record of getting linked up to every co-star of his, the ‘Dhamaka’ star blushed and said, "Sir, I will tell you the truth only, but I am thinking how many truths. I like coffee so if anyone asks me to go out then I know that the person will also have coffee so I tend to go with them for that reason. I am a very generous person.”

Kartik Aaryan added, “Beyond that there is nothing sir. I have created no record. If two people are seen together, that is all that takes to create news that they are dating.. I think that if I go out to have coffee with you then also they will say the same!”

When quizzed about rumors of dating Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan said that he all his dates are locked for the next 2 years. “Main 100% single hoon, main kisi ke saath nahi hoo.. meri saari dates locked hai agle do saal tak main Sajid (Nadiadwala) Sir ke saath hai. Mere paas time nahi he coffee peene ka."

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy film, ‘Shehzada’. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film has been helmed by Rohit Dhawan and will be released on February 10, 2023. Shehzada will mark Kartik Aaryan’s debut film as a producer.