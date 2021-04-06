Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Dhamaka.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: After testing negative for coronavirus, Kartik Aaryan just can't contain his happiness and he just gifted himself a new toy worth Rs 3.4 crore. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Lamborghini Urus and that too in black colour. Looks like, actor Kartik Aaryan is set to woo everyone with his new beast. He shared the video of the same on his Instagram, and that too with a hilarious caption.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video in which he was posing with his new baby- Lamborghini Urus and as the confetti goes off, he is seen jumping and he was seen laughing at himself. His caption read, "Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon." (I bought it, but i think i am not made for expensive things.)

Have a look at Kartik's new car:

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One of the users wrote, "Khareedni tumko bullet thi..... aur lambo le aaye ..... kyu bhai."

Another wrote, "Kartik and Lamborghini.. name a better pair."

Yet another wrote, "sir aap khud ek bhot mehangi chij ho."

In just an hour of sharing the video on Instagram, it had garnered, 2,009,163 views, at the time of writing this article. Well, Kartik keeps his fans updated about his daily. He enjoys a massive fan following of 20.7 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, the actor tested negative for coronavirus and she shared the post in which he informed his fans about the good news. He wrote, "Negative, 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. back to work."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will share the screen space with Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Dhamaka.

