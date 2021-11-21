New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After struggling for three years in the industry, he made a smashing Bollywood debut with the romantic-comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, and the rest is history. Yes, you guessed that right, we are talking about one of the prolific actors of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, who won the hearts of boys with his 6-minute monologue.

From 2011 to 2021, the actor's journey in the industry has been remarkable by giving several hit films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal 2 in just 10 years. Recently, he was seen in Dhamaka, which is garnering applaud from the audience.

However, a few months ago, the actor was hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons after the actor was dropped from Karan Johar's Dostana 2. Rumours were doing rounds that he was dropped by the makers, as he was not professional and kept stalling the shooting dates. Well, we don't know whether this is true or not as neither Kjo nor Kartik confirmed the rumours.

Apart from his filmy life, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under wraps. So as the actor is going to turn 31 on November 22, we have brought you some interesting facts about the actor that every fan on the Kartik should know. Check out below:

- Not many know, Kartik got lost in Delhi’s Karol Bagh market at the age of four and was found after four hours of search.

- He writes poetry and also has an ability to give an interesting twist to the stories. He wishes to direct his stories and screen on the silver screen.

- During struggling times, he used to cook for his 12 flatmates to earn money.

- He was in a serious relationship before shifting to Mumbai, but his girlfriend dumped him because he chose acting as a career.

- On the day Kartik signed the contract of his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he met with a major accident while returning home. His auto flipped, and his leg got injured, due to which the film got delayed for a few months.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv